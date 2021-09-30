Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce sales of $347.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.20 million to $355.90 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist cut their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of South State by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

