JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €82.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €79.68 ($93.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.