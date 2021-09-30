The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $7.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

