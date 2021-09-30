The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $59.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.27.

GM opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

