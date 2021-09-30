Neonode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,873% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

Shares of NEON opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 3.00. Neonode has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Neonode worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.