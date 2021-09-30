Neonode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,873% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.
Shares of NEON opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 3.00. Neonode has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
