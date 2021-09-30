Traders Purchase High Volume of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 341% compared to the average daily volume of 1,596 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SEAH opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.