Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

