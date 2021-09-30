Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Amarin stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

