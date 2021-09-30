Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CIVB opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

