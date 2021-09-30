TD Securities Upgrades Cameco (TSE:CCO) to Buy

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.97.

Shares of CCO opened at C$26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a PE ratio of -460.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

