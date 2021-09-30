Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.17% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.48 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.53.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

