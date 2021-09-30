TD Securities Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.67.

SAP stock opened at C$32.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.59 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

