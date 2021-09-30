BMO Capital Markets Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$17.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

TSE:CVE opened at C$12.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

