Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOU. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price (up from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.46.

TOU stock opened at C$42.88 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$46.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

