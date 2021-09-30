Brokers Set Expectations for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

