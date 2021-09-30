MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.