Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 235 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,556.50 ($33.40) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,027.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a market cap of £34.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.