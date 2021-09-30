Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Davies of Abersoch Purchases 1,775 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.45. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.