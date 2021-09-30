Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

