Alex Scrimgeour Buys 44,191 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour bought 44,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £57,448.30 ($75,056.57).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Alex Scrimgeour bought 32,300 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £44,897 ($58,658.22).

EMAN opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. Everyman Media Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.54.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

