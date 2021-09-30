Analyzing Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) and The Competition

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alvopetro Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% Alvopetro Energy Competitors -32.98% -38.93% 4.07%

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million $5.71 million 71.00 Alvopetro Energy Competitors $5.49 billion -$638.49 million -4.99

Alvopetro Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alvopetro Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy Competitors 2107 10508 15076 514 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Alvopetro Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alvopetro Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

