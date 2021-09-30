Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Head-To-Head Review

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.92 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -13.13 TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Montrose Environmental Group and TransAtlantic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.94, indicating a potential downside of 41.63%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats TransAtlantic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TransAtlantic Capital

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc. operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

