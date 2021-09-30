Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $817.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $796.34 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.