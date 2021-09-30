Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Down 12.5%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

