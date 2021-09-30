Celo Trading 16% Lower This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00013285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $150.66 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00065098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00138926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.12 or 1.00320114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.71 or 0.06771591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00761147 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CELOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.