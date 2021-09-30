Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Up 3.8%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

