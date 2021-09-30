Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.59 and last traded at C$24.59. 20,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 28,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79.

