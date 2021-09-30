IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.09. 96,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 126,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.