K21 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $298,439.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $298,439.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,020,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

