Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading 0.5% Higher

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.09. 14,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 34,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$66.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

