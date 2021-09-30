Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $10.33 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $32,003.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.17 or 0.06921016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00346068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01144545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00543938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00559068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00297500 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

