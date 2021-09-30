ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,370.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,370.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,343.98 or 0.99955705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00080733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

