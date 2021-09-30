Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

