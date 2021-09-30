Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.90 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00012028 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,808 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

