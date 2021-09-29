Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 47.7% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $6.56 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,554,520 coins and its circulating supply is 15,340,220 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

