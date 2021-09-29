Storj Price Reaches $1.04 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $334.07 million and $28.62 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,998,111 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

