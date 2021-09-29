Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton Sells 48,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,966. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

