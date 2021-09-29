$160.18 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $160.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

SWCH traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,176. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,672. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $56,458,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.