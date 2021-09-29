Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $306.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.17 million and the highest is $330.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

AMRC stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

