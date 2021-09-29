$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $143.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the highest is $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUBO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

