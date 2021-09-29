$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,442. The stock has a market cap of $794.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 in the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

