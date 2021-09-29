TenX (PAY) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $701,527.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

