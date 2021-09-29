InsaneCoin Trading Down 21.4% This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $133,069.85 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00367372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.84 or 0.00894088 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,776,715 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

