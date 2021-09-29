Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.11 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $361.22 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $11.28 or 0.00026216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.13 or 0.06902817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00347278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.73 or 0.01149404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00108257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00560178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00537442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00299662 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

