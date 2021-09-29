ZB Token Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $123.31 million and $2.21 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

