Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $204.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.52 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $202.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $833.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,578 shares of company stock worth $3,142,342. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

