Earl Henry Mckinnon Buys 1,484 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04.

TOU stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.23. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

