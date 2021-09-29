Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,103. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.