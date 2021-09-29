Analysts Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 1,971,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $250,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

