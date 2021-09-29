Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.94 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.14 or 0.00030519 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $131.36 million and $3.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

